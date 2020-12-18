New Zealand v Pakistan first T20 scores

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard in the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday: Pakistan M. Rizwan c Phjilips b Duffy 17 A. Shafique c Chapman b Duffy 0 H. Ali c & b Kuggeleijn 3 M. Hafeez c Chapman b Duffy 0 S. Khan c Sodhi b Duffy 42 K. Shah c Guptill b Sodhi 16 I. Wasim c Tickner b Kuggeleijn 19 F. Ashraf c Guptill b Tickner 31 W. Riaz c Santner b Kuggeleijn 9 S. Afridi not out 10 H. Rauf not out 0 Extras (b2, lb1, w3) 6 Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Shafique), 2-20 (Rizwan), 3-20 (Hafeez), 4-20 (Ali), 5-39 (Shah), 6-79 (Wasim), 7-114 (Khan), 8-136 (Riaz), 9-149 (Ashraf) Bowling: Santner 4-0-18-0, Duffy 4-0-33-4 (1w), Kuggeleijn 4-0-27-3, Sodhi 4-0-37-1, Tickner 4-0-35-1 (2w) New Zealand M.

Guptill c Khan b Afridi 6 T. Siefert c Ashraf b Afridi 57 D. Conway c & b Rauf 5 G. Phillips c Shah b Rauf 23 M. Chapman lbw Rauf 34 J. Neesham not out 15 M. Santner not out 12 Extras (lb1, w3) 4 Total (5 wkts, 18.5 overs) 156 Did not bat: I. Sodhi, S. Kuggeleijn, J. Duffy, B. Tickner.

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Guptill), 2-21 (Conway), 3-65 (Phillips), 4-110 (Seifert), 5-129 (Chapman) Bowling: Afridi 4-0-27-2 (2w), Wasim 2-0-14-0, Rauf 4-0-29-3(1w), Ashraf 3-0-18-0, Riaz 3.5-0-45-0, Khan 2-0-22-0 Toss: Pakistan result: New Zealand win by five wickets Series: New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 Man of the match: Jacob Duffy (NZL) Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)