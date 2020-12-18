UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand V Pakistan First T20 Scores

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

New Zealand v Pakistan first T20 scores

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard in the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday: Pakistan M. Rizwan c Phjilips b Duffy 17 A. Shafique c Chapman b Duffy 0 H. Ali c & b Kuggeleijn 3 M. Hafeez c Chapman b Duffy 0 S. Khan c Sodhi b Duffy 42 K. Shah c Guptill b Sodhi 16 I. Wasim c Tickner b Kuggeleijn 19 F. Ashraf c Guptill b Tickner 31 W. Riaz c Santner b Kuggeleijn 9 S. Afridi not out 10 H. Rauf not out 0 Extras (b2, lb1, w3) 6 Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Shafique), 2-20 (Rizwan), 3-20 (Hafeez), 4-20 (Ali), 5-39 (Shah), 6-79 (Wasim), 7-114 (Khan), 8-136 (Riaz), 9-149 (Ashraf) Bowling: Santner 4-0-18-0, Duffy 4-0-33-4 (1w), Kuggeleijn 4-0-27-3, Sodhi 4-0-37-1, Tickner 4-0-35-1 (2w) New Zealand M.

Guptill c Khan b Afridi 6 T. Siefert c Ashraf b Afridi 57 D. Conway c & b Rauf 5 G. Phillips c Shah b Rauf 23 M. Chapman lbw Rauf 34 J. Neesham not out 15 M. Santner not out 12 Extras (lb1, w3) 4 Total (5 wkts, 18.5 overs) 156 Did not bat: I. Sodhi, S. Kuggeleijn, J. Duffy, B. Tickner.

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Guptill), 2-21 (Conway), 3-65 (Phillips), 4-110 (Seifert), 5-129 (Chapman) Bowling: Afridi 4-0-27-2 (2w), Wasim 2-0-14-0, Rauf 4-0-29-3(1w), Ashraf 3-0-18-0, Riaz 3.5-0-45-0, Khan 2-0-22-0 Toss: Pakistan result: New Zealand win by five wickets Series: New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 Man of the match: Jacob Duffy (NZL) Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Pakistan Man Auckland Lead Conway Jeff Crowe Afridi TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

38 seconds ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

4 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

14 minutes ago

Doctor dies of Coronavirus , numbers rises to 37 i ..

18 minutes ago

Ashwin triple strike puts Australia in a spin

18 minutes ago

Iran, Russia to Maintain Military Cooperation in S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.