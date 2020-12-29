UrduPoint.com
New Zealand V Pakistan First Test Scoreboard

Tue 29th December 2020

New Zealand v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the New Zealand second innings on day four of the first Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday: New Zealand 1st innings 431(K.

Williamson 129, B. Watling 73, R. Taylor 70, H. Nicholls 56; Afridi 4-109, Yasir Shah 3-113) Pakistan 1st innings 239 (F. Ashraf 91, M. Rizwan 71; Jamieson 3-35, Wagner 2-50) New Zealand 2nd innings T.

Latham c Abid Ali b Naseem Shah 53 T. Blundell b Abbas 64 K. Williamson c Rizwan b Naseem Shah 21 R.

Taylor not out 12 H. Nicholls c Abbas b Naseem Shah 11 B. Watling run out (sub/Rizwan) 5 M. Santner not out 6 Extras (lb2, w1, nb5) 8 Total (five wickets dec; 45.3 overs)180 Fall of wickets: 1-111 (Blundell), 2-139 (Latham), 3-147 (Williamson), 4-165 (Nicholls), 5-170 (Watling) Bowling:Afridi 11-0-47-0 (1w), Abbas 11-2-33-1 (1nb), Naseem Shah 12.3-1-55-3 (4nb), Ashraf 4-1-18-0, Yasir Shah 6-0-21-0, Masood 1-0-4-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

