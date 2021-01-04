UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand V Pakistan Second Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

New Zealand v Pakistan second Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday: Pakistan 1st innings 297 (Azhar Ali 93, M.

Rizwan 61, F. Ashraf 48; Jamieson 5-69, Southee 2-61) New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham c Sohail b Afridi 33 T. Blundell lbw Ashraf 16 K. Williamson not out 112 R. Taylor c Masood b Abbas 12 H.

Nicholls not out 89 Extras (b2, lb6, w7, nb9) 24 Total (three wickets; 85 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Blundell), 2-52 (Latham), 3-71 (Taylor) To bat: BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Bowling: Afridi 19-5-45-1(1nb), Abbas 20-7-37-1 (1nb), Shah 14-1-72-0 (5w, 7nb), Ashraf 18-4-55-1 (2w), Masood 2-0-17-0, Gohar 11-0-50-0, Sohail 1-0-2-0 Toss: New Zealand Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Pakistan Christchurch Lead Mitchell BJ Watling Azhar Ali Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe Afridi TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 January 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

11 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.