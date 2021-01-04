New Zealand v Pakistan second Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday: Pakistan 1st innings 297 (Azhar Ali 93, M.

Rizwan 61, F. Ashraf 48; Jamieson 5-69, Southee 2-61) New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham c Sohail b Afridi 33 T. Blundell lbw Ashraf 16 K. Williamson not out 112 R. Taylor c Masood b Abbas 12 H.

Nicholls not out 89 Extras (b2, lb6, w7, nb9) 24 Total (three wickets; 85 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Blundell), 2-52 (Latham), 3-71 (Taylor) To bat: BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Bowling: Afridi 19-5-45-1(1nb), Abbas 20-7-37-1 (1nb), Shah 14-1-72-0 (5w, 7nb), Ashraf 18-4-55-1 (2w), Masood 2-0-17-0, Gohar 11-0-50-0, Sohail 1-0-2-0 Toss: New Zealand Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)