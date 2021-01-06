UrduPoint.com
New Zealand V Pakistan Second Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

New Zealand v Pakistan second Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard on day four of the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday: Pakistan 1st innings 297 (Azhar Ali 93, M.

Rizwan 61, F. Ashraf 48; Jamieson 5-69, Southee 2-61) New Zealand 1st innings 659-6 (K. Williamson 238, H. Nicholls 157. D. Mitchell 100no; Abbas 2-98, Afridi 2-101) Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 8-1) S.

Masood c Southee b Jamieson 0 Abid Ali c sub (young) b Jamieson 26 M. Abbas c Watling b Boult 3 Azhar Ali c Watling b Jamieson 37 H. Sohail c Watling b Jamieson 15 F. Alam c Taylor b Boult 16 M.

Rizwan b Jamieson 10 F.

Ashraf c Watling b Jamieson 28 Z. Gohar c Henry b Boult 37 S. Afridi c Taylor b Williamson 7 N. Shah not out 0 Extras (b1, nb2, w4) 7 Total (10 wickets; 81.4 overs) 186 Fall of wicket: 1-3 (Masood), 2-17 (Abbas), 3-46 (Abid Ali), 4-79 (Sohail), 5-88 (Azhar Ali), 6-98 (Rizwan), 7-126 (Alam), 8-145 (Ashraf), 9-171 (Afridi), 10-186 (Gohar) Bowling: Southee 20-8-45-0, Boult 18.4-6-43-3, Jamieson 20-6-48-6 (3w, 1nb), Henry 15-5-25-0 (1w), Mitchell 5-1-8-0 (1nb), Williamson, 3-0-16-1 Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by innings and 176 runs Series: New Zealand 2-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

