New Zealand v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies at Seddon Oval in Hamilton on Friday.

New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham b Roach 86 W. Young b Gabriel 5 K. Williamson c Chase b Joseph 251 R. Taylor c Brooks b Gabriel 38 H. Nicholls c Holder b Roach 7 T. Blundell lbw Gabriel 14 D. Mitchell c Holder b Roach 9 K. Jamieson not out 51 T. Southee not out 11 Extras (b11, lb23, nb12, w1) 47 Total (7 wkts, 145 overs) 519 dec Did not bat: N. Wagner, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Young), 2-168 (Latham), 3-251 (Taylor), 4-281 (Nicholls), 5-353 (Blundell), 6-409 (Mitchell), 7-503 (Williamson) Bowling: Roach 30-7-114-3 (3nb), Gabriel, 25-6-89-3 (8nb), Holder 31-12-60-0 (1nb), Joseph 31-8-99-1 (1w), Chase 25-0-109-0, Brathwaite 3-0-14-0 West Indies 1st innings K.

Brathwaite not out 20 J. Campbell not out 22 Extras (b4, lb1, w1, nb1) 7 Total (0 wkts; 26 overs) 49 To bat: J. Blackwood, S. Brooks, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, D.Bravo, J. Holder (capt), K. Roach, A.Joseph, S. Gabriel.

Bowling: Southee 9-3-20-0, Boult 5-1-6-0 (1w), Jamieson 6-2-7-0, Wagner 6-1-11-0 (1nb) Toss: West Indies Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)