New Zealand vs West Indies second Test scoreboard

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham c da Silva C. Holder 27 T. Blundell b Gabriel 14 W. Young c J. Holder b Gabriel 43 Ross Taylor c da Silva b Gabriel 9 H. Nicholls not out 117 B. Watling b Joseph 30 D. Mitchell lbw C. Holder 42 K. Jamieson not out 1 Extras (b2, lb6, w3) 11 Total (6 wickets; 84 overs) 294 To bat: Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Blundell), 2-63 (Latham), 3-78 (Taylor), 4-148 (Young), 5-203 (Watling), 6-286 (Mitchell) Bowling: Gabriel 18-5-57-3, J.

Holder 22-5-62-0, Joseph 17-2-65-1 (2w), C. Holder 18-1-65-2 (1w), Chase 9-1-37-0 West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (capt), Joshua da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder.

Toss: West Indies Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)