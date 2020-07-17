New Zealand want South Africa, Argentina out of Super Rugby

Wellington, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :New Zealand Rugby on Friday outlined plans for a Super Rugby competition next year that drops South African teams and Argentina's Jaguares, in what could herald a major shake-up.

NZR said the planned revamp to the flagship southern hemisphere competition would contain New Zealand's five existing teams, one from the Pacific and two to four from Australia.

"We want teams that are competitive and that fans will want to watch go head-to-head, week-in, week-out," chief executive Mark Robinson said.