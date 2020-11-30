UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Watchdog Lays Charges Over Volcano Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

New Zealand watchdog lays charges over volcano deaths

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :New Zealand's workplace watchdog has laid charges over the White Island volcanic eruption last year when 22 people died and dozens more suffered horrific burns, local media reported Monday.

There were 47 people, mainly Australian tourists, on the island -- also known as Whakaari -- in December 2019 when a column of burning ash and steam blasted from a volcanic vent.

The regulator WorkSafe has been investigating why tour groups were taken onto an active volcano three weeks after its eruption alert level had been raised.

TVNZ said the investigation has resulted in 13 charges against 10 parties and three individuals, which were expected to go to court on December 15.

It said all Names involved were being withheld and the parties, which are likely to be companies or corporate entities, each faced fines of up to NZ$1.5 million (US$1.1 million), with individuals facing maximum fines of NZ$300,000.

A separate inquiry by the coroner's office is ongoing and will examine whether criminal charges such as manslaughter should be laid.

WorkSafe could not confirm the TVNZ report but said an announcement would be made later Monday.

Related Topics

Died Alert December Criminals 2019 Media All From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meeting of Higher Committee Ove ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts ..

9 hours ago

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.