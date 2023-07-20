New Zealand win at last but Australia suffer Kerr World Cup blow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :New Zealand celebrated a historic first Women's World Cup win in front of a crowd of more than 42,000 on Thursday as the co-hosts got the tournament off to a flying start, but Australia suffered a major injury blow.

Hannah Wilkinson scored three minutes after half-time to give the Football Ferns a precious 1-0 victory over Norway, who are former winners of this competition.

It was New Zealand's first win at the World Cup at the 16th attempt and took place in front of a record crowd for a football match in the country, men's or women's.

Their margin of victory on a cold, wet and windy evening at Eden Park in Auckland would even have been greater had Ria Percival not missed a late penalty.

The home players and fans celebrated wildly after nearly 10 minutes of second-half injury time finally elapsed.

It was a joyous end to a day which started when New Zealand's largest city was shaken in the morning by a shooting which left two people and the gunman dead.

The incident happened in a central area of Auckland close to where several World Cup teams, including Norway, are staying.

Both teams wore black armbands and a moment of silence was held before kick-off to remember the dead.

Qualifying for the knockout stages for the first time is now a realistic aim for New Zealand, with Switzerland and minnows the Philippines their other opponents in Group A.