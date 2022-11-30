UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Win Series After Third ODI Against India Washed Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 03:40 PM

New Zealand win series after third ODI against India washed out

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :New Zealand clinched a 1-0 series win over India after the third and final one-day international was abandoned in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Rain forced players from Hagley Oval following the 18th over of New Zealand's chase, with the home side 104-1 after India had been dismissed for 219 in the 48th over.

Play never resumed, meaning there was no result as the Black Caps needed to face a minimum 20 overs for an official match to be registered.

New Zealand were well placed to push for victory thanks to an opening stand of 97 between Finn Allen (57) and Devon Conway (38 not out).

The outcome nevertheless hands the Black Caps a series win that cements their status as the world's top-ranked ODI side 10 months out from the World Cup in India.

After winning the first match in Auckland by seven wickets, both remaining fixtures were washed out, including the second game in Hamilton which lasted just 13 overs.

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham said his New Zealand team could take plenty of confidence from Wednesday's abandoned game.

"I thought we bowled fantastically. Obviously winning the toss there was a little bit of assistance in the wicket and the guys managed to get something out of it," he said.

"The way Finn and Devon went out and played, I thought they absorbed a little bit of pressure at the start.

"Then I thought Finn played beautifully and it was a great start from those two." Allen's fourth ODI half-century featured eight fours and one six.

His aggression was a contrast to a more watchful approach from the Indian top order.

Recalled pace bowler Adam Milne and allrounder Daryl Mitchell both took three wickets as the Black Caps employed a seam-based attack to good effect on a green Hagley Oval pitch.

Dropped for game two, Milne (3-57) celebrated his recall with a sharp opening spell in which he claimed openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, before later returning to remove danger man Suryakumar Yadav cheaply.

Indian allrounder Washington Sundar scored 51 off 64 balls, reviving an innings which was teetering at 121-5 when he arrived at the crease in the 26th over.

India play the first of three ODIs against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday.

New Zealand's next assignment is a two-Test series in Pakistan starting just after Christmas.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack World Bangladesh Christmas Washington Hamilton Man Christchurch Auckland Conway Mitchell Mirpur Suryakumar Yadav Sunday From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

52 minutes ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

4 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.