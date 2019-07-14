UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Win Toss And Bat Against England In Cricket World Cup Final

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

New Zealand win toss and bat against England in Cricket World Cup final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat against England in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Both sides were bidding to be crowned world champions for the first time.

England lost the 1979, 1987 and 1992 finals, while this is New Zealand's second successive appearance in the showpiece match after they finished runners-up to Australia in 2015.

