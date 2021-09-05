New Zealand win toss, bat first in 3rd Bangladesh T20

Dhaka, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Twenty20 international against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh lead the five-match series 2-0. They won the first two matches by seven wickets and four runs respectively.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad, (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)