UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Win Toss, Bowl In Second Bangladesh ODI

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:10 AM

New Zealand win toss, bowl in second Bangladesh ODI

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat in the second one-day international in Christchurch Tuesday as the Black Caps look to wrap up the three-match series.

Skipper Tom Latham was keen to unleash his bowling attack on a Bangladesh line-up that managed only 131 runs in the series opener in Dunedin on Saturday.

"We feel we can make early inroads then, fingers crossed, kick on under lights," he said.

"The way we set the tone in that first one-dayer was outstanding and hopefully we can do the same again." Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said his wanted to restore pride after the eight-wicket mauling in Dunedin.

"The way we batted in the last game wasn't on," he said.

"This looks a good wicket and we hope to get a good start.

The first 10 overs will be the key." New Zealand were unchanged, while Bangladesh bowler Mohammad Shaifuddin replaces the injured Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh, ranked ninth in the world in one-dayers, have never won on New Zealand soil against the third-ranked Black Caps.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (capt), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv Umpire: Chris Gafffaney (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Bangladesh Young Dunedin Christchurch Same Conway Mitchell Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Mushfiqur Rahim Soumya Sarkar Tamim Iqbal Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls Jeff Crowe TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

8 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

9 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

8 hours ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.