UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealander Jailed For Sharing Mosque Shooting Video

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:20 AM

New Zealander jailed for sharing mosque shooting video

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A New Zealand man was jailed for 21 months on Tuesday for distributing gruesome livestream video of the Christchurch mosque attacks that killed 51 Muslim worshippers, local media reported.

Philip Arps, 44, was arrested in Christchurch four days after alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant's March 15 rampage at two mosques in the South Island city resulted in the worst massacre in modern New Zealand history.

Arps pleaded guilty to two charges of distributing objectionable material for sharing footage that was livestreamed to social media during the attack.

Christchurch District Court heard Arps distributed the raw footage to about 30 people and had another version that was modified to include crosshairs and a "kill count", the New Zealand Herald reported.

"This was in effect a hate crime against the Muslim community," judge Stephen O'Driscoll said.

He said it was "particularly cruel" to share the video in the days after the attacks, when relatives were still waiting to hear news of their loved ones.

O'Driscoll found that Arps had set out to "glorify" the deaths of Muslims and any punishment other than imprisonment was inappropriate, Radio New Zealand reported.

Related Topics

Attack Social Media Man Christchurch New Zealand March Mosque Muslim Media Share Court

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

9 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

10 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

9 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

10 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.