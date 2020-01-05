UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealanders Call Emergency Services Over 'scary' Skies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

New Zealanders call emergency services over 'scary' skies

Wellington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Smoke from Australia's bushfires drifting over to New Zealand caused a flood of emergency calls on Sunday as people reported a thick orange haze hovering over Auckland.

In recent days the smoke had covered much of the South Island, making usually pristine white glaciers appear brown.

It has now moved north and blanketed much of the top half of the North Island, home to around two million people.

As the skies turned "scary", the public were urged by police "not to call the 111 emergency number to report the orange haze in the sky caused by the Australian bush fires".

"We are currently receiving high numbers of calls related to this," police said.

Scientists say the reddish colour is caused by the smoke making blue light less visible.

Social media was filled with photos and videos of the orange haze as one woman, identified as Namita, described the scene on Twitter as "eerie and scary".

Forecaster Weatherwatch.co.nz said the sky changed dramatically in the early afternoon.

"The skies, which were already fairly overcast, turned a dramatic orange and darkened significantly," WeatherWatch said.

"The gloomy weather is likely to continue for the rest of Sunday with this next main plume moving through and thickening over Sunday afternoon."

Related Topics

Weather Police Australia Flood Twitter Orange Auckland Women Sunday Media From Top Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

11 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

11 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.