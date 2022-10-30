(@FahadShabbir)

AUCKLAND, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) --:Over 14,000 athletes hit the picturesque race course of the Auckland Marathon in the rain on Sunday as the event celebrated its 31st anniversary.

Home runner Daniel Jones from Wellington created history with a first ever three-peat victory with a time of two hours 21 minutes and 56 seconds, while Hannah Oldroyd from Christchurch became a two-time winner as the iconic event returned for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions.

Jones relished the conditions this morning, with rain proving no barrier to the 32-year-old as he made it three in a row, including the delayed 2021 event that was hosted in January this year.

It was far from easy though, with Jones running side by side with British Luke Cotter and Daniel Balchin from Alexandra for most of the journey, only breaking clear in the final few kilometers.