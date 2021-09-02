UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Allen Returns For Bangladesh T20s After Covid Bout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

New Zealand's Allen returns for Bangladesh T20s after Covid bout

Dhaka, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Batsman Finn Allen has rejoined New Zealand's squad for their Twenty20 series against Bangladesh after recording two negative tests for Covid-19, officials said Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who made his international debut this year, tested positive for the infectious disease 48 hours after arriving in Dhaka last week.

"It's great for us. He has been a big part of our squad," interim New Zealand coach Glenn Pocknall said.

"Hopefully, he will come as soon as possible but he will have to undergo a couple of (fitness) tests.

