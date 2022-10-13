WELLINGTON, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) --:Food prices were 8.3 percent higher in September 2022 compared with September 2021, New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

The annual increase was also 8.

3 percent in August 2022, the highest since July 2009, Stats NZ said.

In September 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured, with grocery food being the largest contributor to this movement, it said.