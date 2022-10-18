(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:The annual growth of New Zealand's consumer price index fell slightly to 7.2 percent in the September 2022 quarter, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Tuesday.

The 7.2 percent increase follows an annual increase of 7.3 percent in the June 2022 quarter which was a 32-year-high, and an annual increase of 6.9 percent in the March 2022 quarter.

The main driver for the 7.2 percent annual inflation in the September 2022 quarter was housing and household utilities due to rising prices for construction, rentals for housing, and local authority rates, Stats NZ said.

Prices for the construction of a new house increased 17 percent in the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter, it said, adding it follows 18 percent annual increases in both June and March 2022 quarters.

"The cost to construct a new house has continued to rise with supply-chain issues, labor costs, and higher demand, all of which combine to push up prices," said prices senior manager Nicola Growden.