New Zealand's Cyclone Gabrielle Death Toll Increases To 11

February 20, 2023

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Eleven people have been reported dead, with more than 3,200 people still unaccounted for as New Zealanders were cleaning up the muds after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the North Island last week.

More fatalities still remain possible, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told media, adding that the government discussed initial recovery plans on Monday, with the cost of the recovery estimated to be about 13 billion NZ Dollars (8.12 billion U.S. dollars).

As of Sunday evening, 3,215 people were still uncontactable, more than 20,000 homes and businesses were still without power, local media reported.

