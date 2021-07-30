UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand's Daniell, Venus Win Tennis Doubles Bronze

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

New Zealand's Daniell, Venus win tennis doubles bronze

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus became the first New Zealanders to win an Olympic tennis medal for 109 years on Friday, beating Americans Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren in the men's doubles bronze-medal match.

Daniell and Venus won 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to continue an excellent Tokyo Games for New Zealand.

The only previous tennis medal winner from the country was Anthony Wilding, who took indoor singles bronze in Stockholm in 1912. The four-time Wimbledon champion was killed during World War I three years later.

Daniell and Venus had lost in the semi-finals on Thursday to Croatia's Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, who face compatriots Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the gold-medal match later Friday.

It was New Zealand's eighth medal of the 2020 Olympics so far.

Sandgren and Krajicek's defeat ensured it will be the first time the United States have failed to win an Olympic tennis medal since the 1920 Antwerp Games.

Team USA were without their top four ranked men's players and Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff in Japan.

Related Topics

USA Tennis Sofia Tokyo Stockholm Austin Japan United States Croatia 2020 Olympics Bronze World War From Top Wimbledon Serena Williams New Zealand

Recent Stories

Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Za ..

6 minutes ago

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

26 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

40 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

40 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.