New Zealand's Filled Jobs Up 1.1 Pct: Statistics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

WELLINGTON, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :- Filled jobs in New Zealand increased 1.1 percent, or 24,946 jobs, for the quarter ending in June 2023, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Thursday.

The increase follows a 1.1 percent increase in the March 2023 quarter, Stats NZ's business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said, adding this is the 10th quarter in a row for a seasonally adjusted increase in filled jobs, with both quarters for 2023 increasing over 1 percent.

The accommodation and support services industry, which saw filled jobs up 11 percent, led the increase for June 2023 when compared with June 2022, Chapman said.

The annual rise in filled jobs was also supported by health care and social services, up 3.2 percent, and transport, postal, and warehousing, up 7.9 percent in filled jobs, compared with June 2022, she said.

"Collectively, the three industries that led the annual change in filled jobs make up over a third of the increase in total filled jobs," Chapman said.

