UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Food, Fiber Exports To Reach New Record High

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

New Zealand's food, fiber exports to reach new record high

WELLINGTON, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) --:New Zealand's food and fiber export revenue is projected to reach a new record high, which provides the cornerstone for the country's economic recovery and helps protect it from the sharp edges of the global downturn, an official report said on Thursday.

The Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI) was released by the Ministry for Primary Industries which shows food and fiber export revenue is forecast to grow to a record level of 55 billion NZ Dollars (34.76 billion U.S. dollars) this year.

"Despite the global economic storm gathering, the latest SOPI results show our food and fiber export revenue continuing to climb," said Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

The forecast increase of four percent in the year to June 30, 2023 is on top of New Zealand's record export revenue achieved last year, and 2.9 billion NZ dollars (1.83 billion U.S. dollars) higher than earlier forecasts made in June 2022, O'Connor said.

Dairy remains the largest export, with revenue forecast to grow six percent to a new high of 23.3 billion NZ dollars (14.73 billion U.S. dollars), he said, adding the sheep and beef sector remains strong, with red meat and wool revenue tipped to increase to a new record.

Related Topics

Storm Agriculture June From Top Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

34 minutes ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

44 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

44 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.