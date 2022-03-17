UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's GDP Rises 3 Pct In Q4 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

New Zealand's GDP rises 3 pct in Q4 2021

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 3 percent in the December 2021 quarter, following a 3.6-percent fall in the September 2021 quarter, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

The rise in economic activity this quarter came as COVID-19 restrictions loosened. This contrasted with the September 2021 quarter, which was marked by the nationwide alert level 4 lockdown in the second half of the quarter, Stats NZ said.

The services industries led the increase in December 2021 quarter GDP, driven by business services and the retail trade sub-industry within the retail trade, accommodation, and restaurants, it said.

The rise in retail trade activity was reflected in higher household consumption expenditure, which increased 5.2 percent, statistics show.

"Households spent more on goods and services, particularly on durable items such as clothing and footwear, and electrical appliances," national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said in a statement.

Goods-producing industries also contributed to the rise in GDP, with manufacturing and construction the main drivers, Ratnayake said.

Increased investment in other construction, residential buildings, and non-residential buildings contributed to the higher construction activity in the December 2021 quarter, he said.

Overall, investment in fixed assets rose 11.1 percent, with strong contributions from transport equipment, and plant, machinery, and equipment investment, he added.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the New Zealand economy finished 2021 in good shape and on an annual basis is trending at levels above where it was before the pandemic.

On an annual basis, New Zealand's economy was 5.6 percent larger than the previous year. The size of the economy was 350 billion NZ Dollars (239.31 U.S. dollars).

"The opening of borders to foreign workers and tourists will also help accelerate the recovery and help boost the hospitality and tourism sectors," Robertson said.

