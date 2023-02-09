(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) --:Residents of New Zealand's largest city Auckland have been told to get prepared for another round of significant rains this weekend after the city was severely battered by extreme rainstorms less than two weeks ago.

The Auckland Emergency Management is working closely with the weather forecast agency MetService, the Mayor's Office, Auckland Council, and partner agencies to ensure the region is as prepared as possible for any potential impacts caused by Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We strongly encourage our communities to use the next few days to get ready for what could be another significant weather event for the region," said Auckland Emergency Management's Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher at a press conference on Thursday.