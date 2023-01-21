UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Next PM Led Covid-19 Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Poised to be New Zealand's next prime minister, Chris Hipkins became a household name leading the nation's closed-border crackdown on Covid-19 and describes himself as a decisive, straight-talking politician.

The 44-year-old police and education minister emerged Saturday as his Labour Party's sole contender to replace Jacinda Ardern following her shock resignation barely 48 hours earlier. He is to be formally endorsed for the job Sunday.

The red-headed Hipkins won plaudits for his near two-year term as the Covid response minister in a country that shut its borders to keep the coronavirus out, only fully reopening to the outside world in August last year.

He later conceded that rolling lockdowns were "tough going" and said they had to be eased as people wearied of the restrictions.

Political commentator Josie Pagani has described Hipkins, with more than 14 years in opposition and government, as "sensible, likeable, tough and capable".

Hipkins has been police minister since June last year, a key role given criticism of the government's record on crime, and previously served more than five years as education minister and public service minister.

"I think I am relatively upfront, I'm relatively inclusive. People won't die wondering what I think," he told reporters after his nomination.

