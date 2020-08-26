Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :New Zealand's coronavirus-delayed North v South Island rugby showdown will now take place in Wellington without spectators, after being delayed until September 5.

"We're delighted that the match can go ahead in Wellington, but obviously it's a shame that it'll have to be played without fans in the stands," New Zealand Rugby's Chris Lendrum said in a statement Wednesday.

The much-anticipated match, which had been due to take place on August 29 at Auckland's Eden Park, promises a tantalising showcase of talent for new All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

When the virus re-emerged in Auckland and forced the city into lockdown, rugby bosses considered switching the venue to Wellington.

But that plan was left in disarray when 14 Auckland-based players and five support staff were barred from leaving the city.

The squads plan to assemble in Wellington on Monday, a day after Auckland's lockdown is currently expected to end.

The North-South match was first contested in 1897 and was once among the most bitterly contested matches in the New Zealand rugby Calendar.

It fell out of favour after the advent of professionalism in 1995, but returns this year after New Zealand's home Test schedule was thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic.

Foster, who helped select the squads, has called the match a "once-in-a-generation" fixture.

Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock has been named captain of the South team, with Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu leading the North.