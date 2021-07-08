UrduPoint.com
New Zealand's Rail Network To Support Economic Recovery: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

WELLINGTON, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) --:The New Zealand government released on Thursday the KiwiRail's inaugural Rail Network Investment Program which details renewals and upgrades on the rail network over the next three years, aiming to support economic recovery post COVID-19.

The Program includes fully replacing 20 bridges around the country and improving around 25 more; replacing more than 200 km of rail sleepers; replacing more than 130 km of tracks; adding active controls (barrier arms, lights/bells) to three level crossings and making improvements to 25 more through renewals, Transport Minister Michael Wood said in a statement.

It also includes upgrading signals on the Auckland metro network, a new train control center in the country's largest city, and an additional power supply into the network, to support increased train frequency to come with the City Rail Link, Wood said.

Rail is key to "keeping New Zealand moving and is supporting our economic recovery," he said.

The disruptions to the supply chain due to COVID-19 have shown how important it is to have a reliable rail network to keep freight flowing, which keeps economy moving. This 1.3 billion NZ Dollars (908 million U.S. dollars) investment is about lifting New Zealand's national rail network to "a resilient and reliable standard," the minister said.

