UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Retail Card Spending Falls In May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

New Zealand's retail card spending falls in May

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :New Zealand's total retail card spending fell 113 million NZ Dollars (69.15 million U.S. dollars), or 1.7 percent, in May year-on-year, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Thursday.

Card spending fell across all retail industries, including consumables, durables, apparel, fuel and motor vehicles, as well as the non-retail excluding services category, Stats NZ said.

Services was the only industry that saw an increase, rising 1.4 million NZ dollars (860,000 U.S. dollars), or 0.4 percent, compared with April 2023, it said.

The largest contributor to the fall in retail card spending was fuel, down 4.5 percent, followed by apparel, down 3.7 percent, Stats NZ said.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories, decreased by 174 million NZ dollars (106.46 million U.S. dollars), or 1.9 percent, in May 2023, statistics show.

"This is the first time since December 2022 that only one industry saw a rise in spending, and the first time since February this year that total card spending fell," business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

Related Topics

Business Vehicles Ho February April May December All Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

2 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.