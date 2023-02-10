UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Retail Card Spending Increases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

New Zealand's retail card spending increases

WELLINGTON. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :New Zealand's retail card spending rose 171 million NZ Dollars (108 million U.S. dollars), or 2.6 percent, in January 2023 compared with December 2022, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

Retail card spending, as well as total card spending, increased in January 2023 following a fall in December 2022. The rise in retail spending was led by a 5.

1 percent increase in the durables category, which includes items such as furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said.

"The increase in spending on durables came after decreases in November and December last year," business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

The largest contributor to the rise in total card spending was the non-retail excluding services category, which increased 7.8 percent. This category includes transport, travel agents and other tour services, and schools and tertiary education, Ho said.

Related Topics

Business Education Ho January November December Million

Recent Stories

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

38 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

43 minutes ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

1 hour ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

2 hours ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFFâ€™s ninth review: ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.