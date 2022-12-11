WELLINGTON,DEC 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :New Zealand's total trade deficit increased in the September 2022 quarter to 7.5 billion New Zealand Dollars (4.77 billion U.S. dollars), driven by increases in import prices, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Sunday.

Compared with the September 2021 quarter, total imports of goods and services rose 23 percent to 29.7 billion NZ dollars (18.9 billion U.S. dollars), while total exports of goods and services rose 25 percent to 22.2 billion NZ dollars (14.1 billion U.S. dollars).

Imports of oil and petroleum products have been driving the increase in goods imports over the past 12 months.

Other commodities to contribute to the increase in goods import values in the September 2022 quarter were electrical machinery and equipment, mechanical machinery and equipment, and vehicles, parts, and accessories.

"Inflation is a global reality, which means New Zealand importers are paying more for goods, many of which are essentials like fuel," said international trade manager Alasdair Allen.

"A falling New Zealand Dollar also has an upward effect on import prices and their New Zealand dollar values," Allen said.

Return of widespread international travel boosts both imports and exports. In the September 2022 quarter, there was an increase in the number of international travelers. This has led to an increase in both exports and imports of travel services, he said.