New Zealand, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :More than 2,400 runners stepped on the picturesque tracks around Rotorua Lake on Saturday in one of the oldest sporting events in New Zealand.

Home favorite Michael Voss won by a clear margin in 2:29:21 and became the first man to win three consecutive Rotorua Marathons since the event began 58 years ago.

Wellington-based athlete Mel Brandon, mum-of-three, won the women's race in 3:00:08.

Earlier in the day, more than 2400 participants set out in the sunshine to take on either the full marathon, half-marathon, 10km or 5.5km distances.

Rotorua, one of North Island's top visitor destinations, is well-known for its fascinating geothermal activity, Maori culture, hot springs and mud pools.

Rotorua Marathon is famous for its stunning scenery across the various race options around Lake Rotorua, the beautiful Whakarewarewa Forest, Sulphur Flats and Government Gardens.