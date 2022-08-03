(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) --:New Zealand's unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in the June 2022 quarter, much lower than other developed countries, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday.

The underutilization rate was 9.2 percent in that quarter, Stats NZ said, adding these rates were relatively unchanged from the March 2022 quarter.

"Measures of spare labor market capacity have fallen over the year and remained low for several quarters, continuing to show a tight labor market," work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said in a statement.

Underutilization and unemployment rates have fallen over the year for Maori, Pacific, and Asian ethnic groups, as well as young people, Collett said.

The labor cost index salary and wage rates increased 3.4 percent in the year to June 2022, up from 3 percent in the year to March 2022, statistics show.