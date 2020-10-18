UrduPoint.com
New Zealand's Victorious Ardern Vows To Deliver Reform

Sun 18th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed Sunday to "crack on" with delivering her vision following a landslide election victory, after a string of disasters frustrated reform in her first term.

Ardern won a historic outright majority in Saturday's poll -- the first since New Zealand adopted proportional voting in 1996 -- allowing her to implement policies without support from minor parties.

After facing criticism since winning office in 2017 for not delivering on key promises such as protecting the environment and reducing child poverty, Ardern said she now had a mandate for change.

The charismatic leader said the scale of the victory, Labour's biggest since 1946, meant more voters were backing her centre-left party and its reformist agenda.

"I think they were endorsing the work we've done and the plan we have to go forward, and there are some areas we do want to crack on with," Ardern said.

The 40-year-old, who has been hailed internationally as a standard-bearer for progressive politics, admitted the need to placate minor-party coalition partners "slowed down" reform in her first term.

She also dealt with New Zealand's worst terrorist attack, a deadly volcanic eruption and the country's deepest recession in 30 years.

In her victory speech late Saturday, Ardern flagged increased state housing, more renewable energy and other infrastructure investment.

She also spoke of more training programmes, job creation, protecting the environment and a determination to tackle issues such as climate change, poverty and inequality.

