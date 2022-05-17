UrduPoint.com

Newcastle Blow Up Arsenal's Champions League Dream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Newcastle blow up Arsenal's Champions League dream

Newcastle, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Mikel Arteta castigated his Arsenal side for throwing away a season's work in a limp 2-0 defeat at Newcastle that looks set to see the Gunners miss out on Champions League football for a sixth successive season.

Tottenham remain two points above their north London rivals in fourth place in the Premier League.

Spurs now realistically only need a draw away to already-relegated Norwich on Sunday to secure a top-four finish thanks to their superior goal difference.

Arsenal's defeat also guaranteed third-place Chelsea's place in the Champions League next season.

Ben White's own goal and Bruno Guimaraes' late strike was the difference between the sides.

But the manner of the Newcastle performance was even more impressive as Eddie Howe's men sent a message they could be challenging for a top-four finish themselves next season.

"A really difficult night to swallow," said Arteta. "Newcastle deserved to win comfortably. They were much better from the first minute, we had nothing in the game.

"They were much better than us in everything that a football match requires. We could not cope tonight with the game we had to play here." Arteta's men were in the driving seat with three games to go as they lead Spurs by four points.

But Tottenham's 3-0 derby win on Thursday cranked up the pressure on the young Gunners who failed to respond.

"Newcastle were 10 times better than us and the performance was nowhere near what we need to play in the Champions League," added Arteta. "We weren't at the races." - 'Massive club' - Only Manchester City and Liverpool have won more Premier League points than the Magpies in 2022 since they began to splash to wealth of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in the transfer market.

More big money signings are expected to arrive at St. James' Park in the coming months, but Arsenal's budget in the transfer market could be severely dented by again missing out on the riches of the Champions League.

"It was a brilliant all-round performance. It was front foot, we never let up and that's the most pleasing thing," said Howe.

"We have to improve and work incredibly hard to improve everything about the team over the summer. It's a massive club, we have big ambitions, but I have to focus on how we do it rather than talk." Newcastle's upturn under Howe had been lacking a scalp against one of the Premier League's traditional top six.

But they got that and more as Arsenal were lucky to escape without a more comprehensive defeat.

Aaron Ramsdale was nearly embarrassed when Miguel Almiron blocked his clearance early on.

But the England international kept his side in the game with a brilliant save to deny Allan Saint-Maximin at his near post.

The hosts' pressure was finally rewarded when Joelinton's dangerous low cross just evaded Callum Wilson and flew into his own goal off the unfortunate White.

Newcastle are firmly rooted in mid-table, but looked like the side with more on the line as they continued to storm forward.

Wilson fired over from Guimaraes' cross and then sent an audacious effort from 40 yards floating inches past the post.

In between times Ramsdale produced another big stop from a one-on-one with Jacob Murphy.

A second Newcastle goal seemed only a matter of time and it duly arrived five minutes from time when again Wilson was denied by Ramsdale, but Guimaraes swept home the rebound for his fifth goal since a January move from Lyon.

Related Topics

Football Storm Budget Saudi Young Derby Newcastle London Liverpool Lyon Norwich Lead Superior Money January Sunday Market Post From Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

8 hours ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

8 hours ago
 Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corr ..

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

8 hours ago
 Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commen ..

Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larka ..

8 hours ago
 President condemns Karachi blast

President condemns Karachi blast

8 hours ago
 Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road K ..

Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.