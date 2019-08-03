UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newcastle Sign Saint-Maximin, Willems

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:00 AM

Newcastle sign Saint-Maximin, Willems

London, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Newcastle swooped for promising Nice forward Allan Saint-Maximin and also signed Eintracht Frankfurt defender Jetro Willems on loan on Friday.

Saint-Maximin, a French Under-21 international, moved to the Premier League club on a six-year contract for a fee reported to be £20 million.

The 22-year-old made his professional debut for Saint-Etienne at the age of 16 and has gone on to make over 100 Ligue 1 appearances.

He has played for Monaco, Bastia and Nice, while also going on loan to Hannover.

"I'm delighted to bring Allan to St James' Park. He is a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him," Newcastle manager Steve Bruce told the club's website.

"He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I'm sure he'll excite everybody.

He is a great addition to Newcastle United and the Premier League." Newcastle have the option of signing Willems on a permanent basis at the end of the upcoming season, which begins next weekend.

"Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room and I'm very pleased to have brought him here," Bruce said.

"He has played at the highest level and is naturally left-footed so he'll give us another strong option on that side." The 25-year-old left-back has played 22 times for the Netherlands and arrives at St James' Park ahead of their opening league match against Arsenal next Sunday.

Willems started his career with Sparta Rotterdam before in 2011 joining PSV Eindhoven, where he won two Dutch Eredivisie titles.

He moved to Frankfurt in 2017 and won the German Cup that season.

Related Topics

Loan German Young Newcastle Saint-Etienne Bastia Nice Hannover Frankfurt Monaco Eindhoven Rotterdam Netherlands Sunday 2017 All Arsenal Premier League Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Zardari, Faryal Talpur, other high officials of PP ..

2 hours ago

Govt to eliminate corruption: Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago

Punjab Revenue Authority stopped from recovery of ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Waste Management Company chief visits cattl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan urges US, world powers to persuade India ..

3 hours ago

Burns's maiden Test century frustrates Australia

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.