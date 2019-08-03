UrduPoint.com
Newcastle Sign Willems On Loan From Eintracht

Sat 03rd August 2019 | 12:50 AM

London, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Newcastle United have signed Netherlands defender Jetro Willems from Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The Magpies added in a statement that they have the option of signing Willems on a permanent basis at the end of the upcoming season, which begins next weekend.

"Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room and I'm very pleased to have brought him here," Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said.

"He has played at the highest level and is naturally left-footed so he'll give us another strong option on that side." The 25-year-old left-back has played 22 times for the Netherlands and arrives at St James' Park ahead of their opening league match against Arsenal next Sunday.

Willems started his career with Sparta Rotterdam before in 2011 joining PSV Eindhoven, where he won two Dutch Eredivisie titles.

He moved to Frankfurt in 2017 and won the German Cup that season.

