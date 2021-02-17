Newcastle v Worcester Premiership game called off over virus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Newcastle's match at Worcester on Saturday has been cancelled after the Falcons returned positive results in the latest round of coronavirus testing, Premiership Rugby announced on Wednesday.

It is the second successive league match that Newcastle have had called off due to positive Covid-19 tests. Last week's away fixture against Northampton was also shelved.

The latest cancellation comes after Newcastle returned positive tests in the round of testing that took place on Monday.

It is the seventh Premiership game to be cancelled for Covid-19-related reasons this season.

"The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority, and we wish those who have tested positive at the Falcons a safe and speedy recovery," said a Premiership Rugby spokesman.

"Newcastle Falcons had a small number of positive tests last week, and this has been followed by more this week and the halting of team training, so the match at Sixways Stadium, scheduled for this Saturday, cannot go ahead." Newcastle's next scheduled Premiership match is at home to Harlequins on February 27.

Under Premiership Rugby regulations, a panel will be convened to determine points allocation from the cancelled Worcester versus Newcastle game, with the Warriors likely to receive four points and the Falcons two.

Premiership Rugby announced last Friday there would be no relegation from the English top-flight at the end of the current season as a result of disruption caused by the pandemic.