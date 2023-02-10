UrduPoint.com

Newcastle's Howe Concerned For Atsu's Safety After Turkey Quake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Newcastle's Howe concerned for Atsu's safety after Turkey quake

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has expressed his concern over the safety of former Ghana international Christian Atsu after he was caught up in the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The coach of Atsu's Turkish club, Hatayspor, said earlier this week that the midfielder had not been found despite initial reports suggesting he had been rescued from the rubble.

A 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing nearly 22,000 people in one of the region's worst disasters for a century.

Atsu, 31, who played under Howe on loan at Bournemouth before a five-year spell at Newcastle, has still not been found in the devastated region.

Asked on Friday about Atsu, who joined Hatayspor last year, Howe said: "It's hugely worrying. I really, really enjoyed working with Christian, a great lad, great player. Our thoughts are with him and his family.

"We hope for some good news, we hope he's OK, but we're really concerned for him and his welfare this week." Howe said the conflicting stories about Atsu's safety following the disaster had made it even harder to handle such a distressing situation.

"It's been very tough," he said. "I can't imagine how his family are feeling. But from the bottom of our hearts, we wish him well and hope there's a positive ending." Howe is preparing fourth-placed Newcastle for Saturday's match against struggling Bournemouth, the club at which he made his name as a manager during two spells.

The 45-year-old left the south-coast club following their relegation from the top flight at the end of the 2019/20 season.

"I always think there is a shelf life for a manager and I had probably reached that point where for the football club, I needed to move, really," he said.

"I definitely felt going into that last season. It was totally different, unique due to Covid, and the ending of that season was so disappointing."Howe will have record signing Alexander Isak available after he missed last weekend's 1-1 draw with West Ham under concussion protocols.

But influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will sit out again as he serves the second instalment of his three-match ban.

Related Topics

Football Loan Century Earthquake Syria Turkey Newcastle Bournemouth Ghana Christian Family From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

26 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

41 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

56 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

56 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.