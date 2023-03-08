UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed Minister Of Media, Minister Of State Take Oath Of Office In Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Riyadh, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef bin Ali Al-Dosari, and Minister of State and Cabinet's Member Eng. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan took oath of office in front of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister at Irqah palace in Riyadh on Wednesday.

This came following the issuance of the royal order appointing them for the two posts.

Each of the two ministers said, (I swear by Almighty Allah to be loyal to my religion, then to my King and my country, and not to reveal any of the state's secrets, and to preserve its interests and its regulations, and to perform my duties with honesty, trustworthiness and sincerity).

