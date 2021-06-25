Newly-elected Mongolian president stresses national unity

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Newly-elected Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Friday pledged to do his best to maintain national unity.

Khurelsukh made the commitment after being sworn in as Mongolia's sixth president since 1993.

"As the President of Mongolia, I will cherish our people's unity like the Apple of my eye, uphold the rights and support conciliation. Unity is the guarantee of a country's independence and existence," said Khurelsukh, noting that progress is impossible without unity.

"I will strive for social justice and the establishment of a truly democratic state. I believe that the equitable distribution of natural resources to the people is a principle of justice," he said.