Newly-promoted Wuhan Three Towns Wins 2022 Season CSL Title

December 30, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Newly-promoted Wuhan Three Towns became 2022 season Chinese Super League (CSL) champions after their rivals forfeited the final round match due to players' health reasons, the CSL announced on Friday.

The Wuhan side was originally scheduled to play against Tianjin Jinmen Tigers on Saturday before the latter announced withdrawal. This sent Wuhan to the top of the standings with 78 points, edging off close title contenders Shandong Taishan to the second place on goal difference.

Shandong were also given three points and three goals after their last round opponents Beijing Guoan quit the last round due to players' health issues.

"Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Beijing Guoan applied to give up their last round league matches on Wednesday due to players' health issues. After the negotiations of the CSL Organizing Committee and four related clubs, Tianjin and Beijing were declared a 0-3 loss respectively," the CSL said.

Wuhan became the winners of 2022 season Chinese top division football league with 25 wins, three draws and six losses in total.

After winning 2020 season China League Two and 2021 season China League One titles, Wuhan Three Towns will lift its third league trophy in three years from three different divisions.

