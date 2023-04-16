UrduPoint.com

Next Canton Fair To Be Bigger: Pakistani Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Although this year Canton fair is the largest ever in history, it is still not at full scale. A lot of people from different countries want to come this time. It is expected that the 134th Canton Fair in October might be at full scale, Trade and Investment Counsellor, Pakistan Consulate Guangzhou, Muhammad Irfan said.

"Joining canton fair can get you double effect. You can get not only Chinese buyers, but also international buyers from here. People here love Pakistani Products. 33 % of Pakistan exports are in the five provinces of our consular district. We need to focus on this area by branding, by improving our quality and by standardizing, he said.

Scheduled from April 15 to May 5, the 133rd China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, was held in Guangzhou, China. The event has attracted buyers to Guangdong Province from over 220 countries and regions this year. About 35 thousand enterprises have set up nearly 70,000 booths, making it the largest-ever Canton Fair in history, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

"Everything here is nice. We came here for electronic products. Its my first time here at the Canton Fair. The arrangement is good, which makes it easy for buyers to buy anything, " said a Yemen buyer. "The Canton fair has gathered everything here so the buyer can save a lot of time on traveling.

The price and technologies of the products here are also competitive.

Thanks to the Chinese organizer to give us such an opportunity, his companion from Jordan added.

"The first time that I participated in the Canton fair was in 2015. I am an old participant. I have a trading company providing services for customers trying to expand the middle East market. Here you can see a lot of new technologies and new industries." An Egyptian buyer told us that the last time he participated in the Canton fair was still before the COVID-19 epidemic, and he is looking forward to meeting old factories and new customers at this event.

"I think Canton Fair is the biggest fair in the world. Here you will find everything you need in the world, from needles to heavy machinery." A Pakistani buyer suggested that such kind of trading fairs should also be held in Pakistan. "I come to see engineering-related products used in different industries. China has developed a lot. The quality standard of their products has become quite high. Here you can get something of European standard at a low price. There is a drawback in Pakistan that our manufacturing industry is not as developed. We need a lot of advancement in it, he added.

Launched in 1957, the Canton Fair is a comprehensive international trade event. Over years of development, it now serves as the first and foremost platform to promote China's foreign trade and a barometer of China's foreign trade sector. It is a window, epitome and symbol of China's opening.

