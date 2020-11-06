Next Gen: Myanmar Youth Look To Election And Beyond
Yangon, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Five million young voters will be able to cast their ballots for the first time in Myanmar's election on Sunday -- about 14 percent of the electorate.
In a country that emerged less than a decade ago from near total isolation under military rule, the nation's youth defies easy classification.
AFP spoke to a number of Myanmar's Generation Z about the challenges they face and what they hope the next government will bring.