Next gen: Myanmar youth look to election and beyond

Yangon, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Five million young voters will be able to cast their ballots for the first time in Myanmar's election on Sunday -- about 14 percent of the electorate.

In a country that emerged less than a decade ago from near total isolation under military rule, the nation's youth defies easy classification.

AFP spoke to a number of Myanmar's Generation Z about the challenges they face and what they hope the next government will bring.