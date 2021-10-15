Next German govt plans to maintain fiscal rigour, no new taxes

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The three parties aiming to form Germany's next coalition government promised Friday to maintain the no-new-debt rule and not introduce any tax hikes, continuing the country's familiar path of fiscal rigour, according to an initial coalition agreement.

The centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal FDP pledged massive investments to make Europe's top economy greener and more digital, but "within the framework of the constitutional debt brake". The text also vowed not to introduce new taxes or increase existing ones.