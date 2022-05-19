'Next Messi' Bojan learned, suffered in itinerant career

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Former Barcelona prodigy Bojan Krkic is playing in his seventh country and "would not change anything" about a career that started with him labelled the next Lionel Messi and now sees him in Japan.

Many young forwards have been hyped up as the new Messi, but Bojan -- who even had the same floppy hair as the Argentine -- genuinely looked destined for the very top.

At 17 years and 19 days, the Spaniard in 2007 became the youngest player to represent Barcelona in La Liga, taking the record previously held by Messi. Bojan went on to score 41 goals in 163 games for the club.

Fast forward and Bojan, now 31, has been reunited with former Barca team-mate Andres Iniesta in Japan after joining Vissel Kobe last summer following stints of varying success in Italy, Holland, England, Germany and Canada.

"All the situations, all the experiences that you have -- not only in football but in life -- everything can be better and everything can be worse," he told AFP of his wandering path since leaving the Camp Nou in 2011.

"I'm playing my 15th year as a professional footballer at a high level in the big leagues, big clubs. I'm really proud of everything that I did." Bojan said he was "living a dream" after breaking into Barcelona's first team as a teenager and playing alongside club legends such as Ronaldinho, Xavi and, of course, Messi.

He won two Champions League and three Spanish league titles with the club he joined as a nine-year-old, but his time there came to an end when he was sold to Italian side Roma.

He said he "didn't realise that there was a world behind the Barcelona door" until he left the Camp Nou, but he is glad that he broadened his horizons.

"I realised that there are many clubs, many countries, many places to live and learn. Thanks to football, I had this opportunity," he said.

"In every place that I've been, I learn, I enjoy, I suffer. I grow as a person and as a footballer, and I'm really proud of that."