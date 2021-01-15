Next recovery plan to support 'millions' of US factory jobs: Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :After taking office, President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to introduce yet another spending plan aimed at spurring hiring and supporting manufacturing in the United States.

"We'll use taxpayers' Dollars to rebuild America. We'll buy American products, supporting millions of American manufacturing jobs, enhancing our competitive strength in an increasingly competitive world," Biden said in a speech introducing his first stimulus package.