Next steps after Italy elections

Rome, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Even with a relatively clear outcome, the establishment of a new Italian government after elections can be a lengthy business.

In the past, it has taken anything between four and 12 weeks for a new administration to take office.

Here are key steps that are to occur in the period after Sunday's vote: - Official results - Exit polls will be published once voting ends at 2100 GMT on Sunday night but the interior ministry will not issue official results until during the day on Monday.

- Parliament meets The Italian constitution requires that newly elected members of the two houses of parliament, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, meet no later than 20 days after elections.

This would put their first gathering no later than October 15.

At this time, each chamber must elect a president and only then can the process of nominating members of a government begin.

- President leads negotiations - President Sergio Mattarella will begin consultations on who should lead the new government with the Senate and Chamber presidents, the leaders of the main parties and eventually the parliamentary groups.

If the result of the election is clear, these consultations will be fairly short, perhaps two days, but could last up to a week.

Then Mattarella, elected by parliament to a second seven-year term as head of state earlier this year, will nominate a prime minister.

This person will accept the mandate to form a new government "with reservations" and begin talks with allies on ministerial appointments and a programme.

At the end of these discussions, if all goes well, the prospective premier will return to Mattarella and "lift their reservations".

- Finally a governmentThe new government is announced and sworn in before the president the same day or the next. The prime minister and their ministers then go to the seat of the executive, Palazzo Chigi, for the handover of power.

Silvio Berlusconi only needed 24 days in 2008 to take office, while it took 89 for Giuseppe Conte in 2018.