Next US Presidential Debate Will Be Virtual: Organizers
Thu 08th October 2020
Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The next US presidential debate will be held virtually, organizers said Thursday after President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19.
The October 15 debate between Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will be held in a town hall forum with the candidates in remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.
It said the change is designed to "protect the health and safety of all involved."