Next US Presidential Debate Will Be Virtual: Organizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Next US presidential debate will be virtual: organizers

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The next US presidential debate will be held virtually, organizers said Thursday after President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

The October 15 debate between Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will be held in a town hall forum with the candidates in remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.

It said the change is designed to "protect the health and safety of all involved."

