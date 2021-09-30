Next week 'critical' for global tax deal: Ireland

Dublin, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Ireland, which has still not signed the international agreement on a minimum global tax for multinationals, on Wednesday told a G7 finance meeting that next week would be "decisive" in negotiations.

"I do expect that next week will be a critical moment in the negotiations that have been underway now for years, and will show whether an agreement is possible by the end of next week," Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe told the media in Dublin.

The G7 ministers met virtually on Wednesday afternoon, where "a common understanding was reached on some important remaining issues, to support reaching political agreement" at next week's OECD meeting, according to a statement from the British Treasury.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told Ireland that the agreement was "a unique opportunity" to end the "race to the bottom".

Announced in early June, the deal introduces a global tax of at least 15 precent on the profits of the largest international firms.

It was approved by the G20 in July and has so far been signed by 134 countries, but not by Ireland, whose economic model relies on its favourable 12.5 percent tax rate.

Hungary and Estonia have not signed the text either.

The 12.5 percent tax, in place since 2003, has allowed Ireland to host the European headquarters of a number of American companies, including technology giants such as Apple and Google, and pharmaceutical companies.

Ireland is not a member of the G7 or G20.